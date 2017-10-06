Employers are now able to opt out of providing birth control to their employees after the Trump administration rolled back an Obama-era policy. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas explains.

President Donald Trump is heading to Harrisburg next week to make his case for an overhaul of the nation's tax code.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday the plan "is really a jobs bill."

Trump's trip Wednesday to the state capital is aimed at building his case that tax cuts would help drive the economy.

Trump has promised Americans "the largest tax cut in our country's history." But for the poorest Americans households, Trump's plan would amount to an average tax cut of about $60 a year, according to the Tax Policy Center. Middle-income families would get about $300 on average. Most of the cuts would go to the wealthiest Americans.

Trump last year became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.



