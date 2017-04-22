President Donald Trump Appearing in Pennsylvania for 'BIG Rally' on 100th Day | NBC 10 Philadelphia
By Brian X. McCrone

    Trump will cap his first 100 days in office with a trip to Pennsylvania, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

    President Donald Trump will visit Pennsylvania for a rally next Saturday to mark his 100th day in office, he announced on Twitter.

    The White House's official schedule confirmed his appearance in Harrisburg a short time after he tweeted about it Saturday afternoon.

    The event will be 7:30 p.m., April 29, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in the New Holland Arena in the state capital. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets will be limited to two per person and are available here.

    The event will cap what is expected to be a momentous end to a big week for the Trump administration and Congress, which returns to Capitol Hill on Monday. Trump and some of his top officials have promised to unveil a large-scale tax reform package Wednesday.

