Pregnant Woman Struck by Stray Bullet in Front of Home

The woman was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

By David Chang

    A woman who is 7-months pregnant was struck by a stray bullet Tuesday night in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia. She was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

    A pregnant woman was struck by a stray bullet in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia Tuesday night.

    The woman, who is 7-months pregnant, was walking out of her home on the 3800 block of Archer Street around 10 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The woman was struck in the leg. She was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

    Police say the woman was an innocent bystander in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

    If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.

