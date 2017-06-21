Storms Topple Trees, Leave Thousands in the Dark

Thousands are without power and trees are down after storms moved through the region Wednesday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for most of the region.
Several trees toppled on roads throughout the area, including Falls Bridge and MLK Drive. A man was inside a car at that location when a tree came crashing down on his vehicle. The man was not seriously hurt.
The storms also caused thousands of power outages. Here are the current outage numbers.
PECO
Bucks 169
Chester 2760
Delaware County 1209
Montgomery County 11,111
Philadelphia 14,223
PSE&G
Burlington 4700
AC Electric
Camden County 1435
You can track the storms by using our live radar HERE.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago