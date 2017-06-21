Storms Topple Trees, Leave Thousands in the Dark | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Several trees toppled on roads throughout the area and thousands were left without power.

By David Chang

    Thousands are without power and trees are down after storms moved through the region Wednesday.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for most of the region.

    Several trees toppled on roads throughout the area, including Falls Bridge and MLK Drive. A man was inside a car at that location when a tree came crashing down on his vehicle. The man was not seriously hurt.

    The storms also caused thousands of power outages. Here are the current outage numbers. 

    PECO
    Bucks 169
    Chester 2760
    Delaware County 1209
    Montgomery County 11,111
    Philadelphia 14,223

    PSE&G
    Burlington 4700

    AC Electric
    Camden County 1435

    You can track the storms by using our live radar HERE.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
