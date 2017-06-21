Storms Topple Trees, Leave Thousands in the Dark

Thousands are without power and trees are down after storms moved through the region Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for most of the region.



Several trees toppled on roads throughout the area, including Falls Bridge and MLK Drive. A man was inside a car at that location when a tree came crashing down on his vehicle. The man was not seriously hurt.

The storms also caused thousands of power outages. Here are the current outage numbers.

PECO

Bucks 169

Chester 2760

Delaware County 1209

Montgomery County 11,111

Philadelphia 14,223

PSE&G

Burlington 4700

AC Electric

Camden County 1435

You can track the storms by using our live radar HERE.

