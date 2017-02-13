Emergency sirens blasted for three minutes near the Limerick Generating Station Monday afternoon as part of the power plant’s semi-annual test. NBC10 investigative reporter Mitch Blacher has more on calls for more expansive “nuclear emergency planning.” (Published Monday, Dec. 7, 2015)

Montgomery County is making sure residents who could be impacted by a nuclear accident get new tablets that could help protect them.

The county announced Monday that it would be replacing potassium iodide (KI) tablets that expire this month or in June. The KI pills were initially set to expire in 2015 but were given two extra years of shelf life by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the county said in a news release.

"When taken as directed, potassium iodide can help protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine during radiological emergencies," a news release said. "Individuals should only take KI when told to do so by state health officials or the Governor."

Residents and workers in Upper Montgomery County, within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Nuclear Power Plant in Pottstown can pick up new two-day supplies of KI pills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, at the Pottstown Health Center on King Street, the county said. Call 610-970-5040 at any time to get more info and fill out a KI form beforehand to speed up the process, the county said.

Businesses in the area with more than 100 employees should contact the Pottstown Health Center at 610-970-5040, the county said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted extensive information about KI pills on its website. The county suggested anyone unsure if they should take KI pills in case of emergency should talk to their doctor.

Going online in the 1980s, the Limerick Generating Station supplies power to about 2 million customers, said Exelon, which operates the 600-acre site.