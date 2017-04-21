Postal Worker Sent Cocaine to NJ Homes: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old postal worker in New Jersey is accused of arranging to have cocaine delivered to homes via United States Postal Service while she believed the homeowners were on vacation, authorities say.

Amanda Cruz of Newark was working as a U.S. Postal Service mailwoman when she made an arrangement to smuggle cocaine from Puerto Rico to the U.S. in June 2016, according to Essex County prosecutors.

She had kilos of the drug delivered to various addresses in Short Hills where she thought the residents were on vacation, prosecutors said.

Cruz is facing a charge of first-degree narcotics violation. It's not clear if she's retained an attorney.

A message has been left with the U.S. Postal Service.