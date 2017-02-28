Man Accused of Shooting, Killing Aunt in Port Richmond | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Man Accused of Shooting, Killing Aunt in Port Richmond

Police arrested the victim's nephew and his girlfriend. They believe the motive was robbery.

By David Chang

    Philadelphia Police are hoping surveillance video can lead them to the person who killed a woman in her Port Richmond home.

    Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 the woman had severe trauma to her head, though the exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

    "She was laying in a pool of blood," Small said.

    There were no signs of forced entry, but police said the second floor of the home was ransacked and the woman's family told investigators that electronics had gone missing.

    Investigators plan to review footage from several private security cameras on neighboring rowhomes for clues.

    Police did not find a weapon in the home and didn't immediately have a description of a person of interest in the homicide.

    A man and his girlfriend were arrested for allegedly murdering his aunt in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

    On Friday shortly after 4 p.m. police responded to a home on the 3200 block of Mercer Street. When they arrived they found 57-year-old Virginia Cruttenden lying in a pool of blood and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    After an investigation, police identified Cruttenden’s nephew Andrew Cruttenden, 26, as the suspect. Police say his motive was robbery. Andrew Cruttenden and his girlfriend, who has not yet been identified, were both arrested Monday, according to law enforcement sources.

    Neighbor Timothy Johnson told NBC10 Virginia Cruttenden used to work at the now-closed Aramingo Diner and lived on the block for more than 30 years.

    "Quiet woman, very friendly, very nice woman," he said. "I had known her a long time."

