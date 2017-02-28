Man Accused of Shooting, Killing Aunt in Port Richmond

Philadelphia Police are hoping surveillance video can lead them to the person who killed a woman in her Port Richmond home.

The 57-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was found dead in the red brick rowhouse along the 3200 block of Mercer Street on Friday.

A family member discovered her body laying face down in the living room, police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 the woman had severe trauma to her head, though the exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

"She was laying in a pool of blood," Small said.

There were no signs of forced entry, but police said the second floor of the home was ransacked and the woman's family told investigators that electronics had gone missing.

Investigators plan to review footage from several private security cameras on neighboring rowhomes for clues.

Neighbor Timothy Johnson said the victim used to work at the now-closed Aramingo Diner and lived on the block for more than 30 years.

"Quiet woman, very friendly, very nice woman. I had known her a long time," he said.

Police did not find a weapon in the home and didn't immediately have a description of a person of interest in the homicide.

