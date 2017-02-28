Man Accused of Shooting, Killing Aunt in Port Richmond

A man and his girlfriend were arrested for allegedly murdering his aunt in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.
On Friday shortly after 4 p.m. police responded to a home on the 3200 block of Mercer Street. When they arrived they found 57-year-old Virginia Cruttenden lying in a pool of blood and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an investigation, police identified Cruttenden’s nephew Andrew Cruttenden, 26, as the suspect. Police say his motive was robbery. Andrew Cruttenden and his girlfriend, who has not yet been identified, were both arrested Monday, according to law enforcement sources.
Neighbor Timothy Johnson told NBC10 Virginia Cruttenden used to work at the now-closed Aramingo Diner and lived on the block for more than 30 years.
"Quiet woman, very friendly, very nice woman," he said. "I had known her a long time."