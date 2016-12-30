A new year means tons of New Year's resolutions with many vowing to hit the gym after January 1st.

But one local chain, popular with women, won't be open for the New Year's rush.

Lithe Method Studios, with locations in Old City and Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia and on the Main Line, has shuttered its doors suddenly.

The reason: the company is in a legal battle with a New York-based landlord.

Popular Gym Closes Amid Busiest Season

The legal fight has been going on for some time and as a result the gym's assets have been frozen.

The gym has become very popular among area residents with workouts that combine cheerleading moves with cardio and dance. Hundreds of women crowded the studios weekly, the gym's founder, Lauren Boggi, said.

Boggi tells NBC10 she hopes to reopen sometime in the new year, possibly under a different name.