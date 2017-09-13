A barricade situation caused traffic troubles off North Broad Street in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Officers blocked off several blocks near 15th and Poplar streets after a shooting suspect appeared to dart into a home shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said.

The barricade situation continued for more than an hour before police found no one in the home shortly before 10 a.m.

The shooting left a person hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.