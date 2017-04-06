Police in New Castle County are investigating the abduction of a 4-year-old girl.
Witnesses told police the little girl was snatched by a man driving a dark sedan with tinted windows while she was playing with friends in the Plum Run neighborhood in Pike Creek. It happened along the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court around 7 p.m.
Police were stopping vehicles to search for the girl, who was found safe by a passerby in the area of Banning Park around 8:45 Thursday.
Police continue to search for the suspect described as a white man with dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago