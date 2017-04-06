Police in New Castle County are searching for a man they say kidnapped a 4-year-old girl as she played outside her home in the Pike Creek area. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports the girl was later found safe.

Police in New Castle County are investigating the abduction of a 4-year-old girl.

Witnesses told police the little girl was snatched by a man driving a dark sedan with tinted windows while she was playing with friends in the Plum Run neighborhood in Pike Creek. It happened along the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court around 7 p.m.

Police were stopping vehicles to search for the girl, who was found safe by a passerby in the area of Banning Park around 8:45 Thursday.

Police continue to search for the suspect described as a white man with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.