Camden County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Angel Boston was reported missing from her home on the 100 block of Ablett Village in Camden last night.

Angel is described as 5'6", 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at 856-757-7042.