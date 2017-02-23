Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows as a 43-year-old man waits for traffic to clear then crosses Clearfield street in a crosswalk. A light colored sedan can be seen speeding through the intersection. The man was struck just off screen.

Philadelphia police are searching for a driver who struck a man in a crosswalk in Kensington and never stopped.

Surveilance video obtained exclusively by NBC10 showed the man crossing Clearfield Street in Kensington when a silver sedan with a sunroof flies through the crosswalk.

The car struck the 43-year-old man, who was walking home from the store and kept going.

Police said the man was thrown 50 feet, suffered severe head trauma and broke both of his legs. He was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital in critical condition.

Police continued to search for a silver 4-door sedan with a sunroof that has front-end damage and a broken windshield.