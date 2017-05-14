Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old in Philadelphia | NBC 10 Philadelphia
BREAKING: 
Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old in Philadelphia

By Anastasia Weckerly

    Anya Everett, 9

    Philadelphia Police are asking for help in their search for a missing 9-year-old girl from Cobbs Creek. 

    Police say Anya Everett was last seen on the 5900 block of Addison Street on Sunday.

    Anya is 4'9", weighs about 70 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and black shoulder length braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, tan pants, and blue converse sneakers. 

    Anyone with information on Anya's whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-6863183 or call 911.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
