A police officer shot and killed a dog after the animal attacked him in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday, according to investigators. (Published 2 hours ago)

A police officer is recovering after investigators say he shot and killed a dog that attacked him while he accompanied DHS workers at a Southwest Philadelphia home.

Police say the officer and the DHS workers arrived at a home on 65th Street and Buist Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday to take an 8-year-old and 9-year-old child into custody. After knocking on the door they heard a dog barking in the basement. The group asked a woman inside to secure the dog, a large German Shepherd, but it jumped out of the home and bit the police officer in the calf, investigators said. The officer then shot and killed the dog.

The officer was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Investigators have not yet revealed whether the guardian of the two children or owner of the dog will face any charges.