$5,000 Reward for Arrest in Shooting That Injured Father and Toddler

Police said a 26-year-old father of the child was also shot in the knee

By Sara Smith, David Chang and Megan Holmes

    The surveillance video a toddler and father being shot in Kensingotn by suspects on bicycles has been released. Police are now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    A manhunt is underway after two men on BMX bikes opened fire on a 26-year-old father and his 2-year-old son Friday night. Police are now offering a $5,000 reward. 

    Philadelphia police rushed to the scene on the 3300 block of Malta Street upon reports of a young child shot in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Friday around 9:15 p.m.

    Police say the toddler was shot four times in the back and his father was shot in the knee after the suspects said, "This is our block."

    The child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital, his father to Temple Hospital. Both victims are now in stable condition. 

    Both shooters fled on their bikes after the shooting and were last seen on Westmoreland Street. Police released surveillance video of the suspects Tuesday.

    The first suspect is described as a black male standing 6-foot-3 in his 20s with braids and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, riding on a bicycle and carrying a duffel bag or book bag. The second suspect is described as a black male in his 20s standing 5-foot-11 and wearing a light shirt and riding a bicycle.

    President John McNesby announced that the Philadelphia Lodge 5 Fraternal Order of Police is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the shooting. 

    For more information click here. To submit a tip call 215-686-8477 or click here

