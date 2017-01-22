Alarm Pulled at Steelers Boston Hotel: PD

Massachusetts State Police have arrested a man who pulled a fire alarm early Sunday morning at the Hilton Hotel at Logan Airport.

State Police and Massport Fire responded to the report of the alarm at about 3:40 a.m. where officials determined it was a false alarm.

A further investigation found that Dennis Harrison, 25, of East Boston, who was found walking on the hotel property, had activated the alarm.

Police said Harrison was not a guest at the hotel. He has been charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and setting off a false fire alarm. Harrison is being held pending bail.

The hotel is said to be the one the Pittsburgh Steelers are staying at ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.