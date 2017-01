New Hampshire College Student From New Jersey Goes Missing From Dorm

A University of New Haven freshman and softball player has been missing for two days and school police, as well as West Haven police, are searching for her.

Allie McGrory, 18, of Medford, New Jersey, was last seen on Tuesday at her dorm, school officials said.

The last possible sighting of her might have been in the New Haven area. A resident assistant contacted school authorities Wednesday with concerns that McGrory had been missing for nearly 24 hours and had not gone to classes or softball practice, according to school officials and West Haven police.

Assistant University of New Haven Chief of Police Don Parker said university police determined that McGrory was not on campus and there "were some issues she was having, typical of most college freshman and we became concerned about her well-being."

University of New Haven police contacted West Haven Police around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday for help with the missing person case.

"We don't have any information if there's any foul play or criminal involvement as of yet," Sgt. David Tammaro, of West Haven Police, said, and added that they do not suspect any foul play.

During a news conference, police said McGrory's father brought her back to school on Tuesday night after break and she might have left campus that night to go to a movie, but they are not sure.

McGrory never showed up for classes or softball practice on Wednesday and police said they have a message McGrory sent to her roommate indicating that she was feeling "a little distraught."

Police did not provide any additional information about the message, citing privacy concerns.

Police said she had not been in touch with her family as of the time the news conference started at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

McGrory, a marine biology student, is approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information should call university police at 203-932-7014.