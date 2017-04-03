NJ State Police Car Crashes Off Highway, Trooper Rescued

A state trooper was rescued from a mangled police vehicle after crashing into a tree off the I-78 in Warren, New Jersey, Monday afternoon. (Published 2 hours ago)

Chopper 4 first over the scene showed heavy police and firefighter presence on the scene of the crash off the eastbound side of the highway, near exit 40, around 3:30 p.m.

Dozens of emergency responders worked to extricate the trooper from the police vehicle, ripping open the roof of the car and removing the wrecked parts before finally rescuing the trooper.

The trooper was taken away on a stretcher and evaluated in the back of a nearby ambulance, then put into a medical helicopter, waiting nearby on the highway to transport the trooper.

Miles-long delays could be seen on both sides of the highway, Chopper 4 shows.