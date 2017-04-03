This weekend, Philadelphia Police are searching for answers and clues in the stabbing of a couple in their point breeze home.

Philadelphia police said a husband turned the blade on himself after stabbing his wife to death inside their home in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood last week, according to Philadelphia police.

Police responded to a home in the 1500 block of South 19th Street shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the 63-year-old Robin Potter was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene while 67-year-old Anthony Potter was stabbed once in the neck and once in his chest.

The couple's adult son found them, and police said there was no evidence anyone had broken into the home.

Searching For Clues in Point Breeze Double Stabbing

Police searched for clues Friday night after a man discovered his parents stabbed in their Point Breeze home. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas talked to stunned neighbors learning the news that the woman had died. (Published Friday, March 31, 2017)

Doctors at Penn Presbyterian Hospital performed surgery on Potter.

On Sunday, police charged Potter with killing his wife.