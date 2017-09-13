A Chester woman got locked up last month for at least the next five years after she admitted to buying nine guns for her nephew — straw purchases that prosecutors in Delaware County say contributed to other crimes.

The sentence for Vikki Towns-Perez was the sixth mandatory five-to-10 years achived in Delaware County through the Brad Fox Law, a piece of legislation named for a Plymouth Meeting police officer killed in the line of duty by a convicted felon.

Fox's legacy lives on — five years since his death Sept. 13, 2012 — through the stiff sentencing law that district attorneys across Pennsylvania like Delaware County's Jack Whelan use to prosecute nefarious gun purchases.

"We are committed to working with law enforcement to investigate, arrest and prosecute individuals who are providing guns to criminals," Whelan said following Towns-Perez's conviction. "We will continue to pursue and apply the Brad Fox Law, and seek the minimum mandatory extensive sentences in the state penitentiary for those involved in the sale and transfer of illegal guns."

Slain Officer Brad Fox Honored

A portion of Route 263 in Bucks County will be named after slain officer Brad Fox of Plymouth Township Police Department. (Published Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014)

Fox, 34, died when an armed man shot both him and his canine partner, Nick. Fox had chased the man on foot following a vehicle chase, and caught up with him in the area of Conshohocken Road and Ernest Station Road. The man shot both Fox and his dog before killing himself.

Fox, a Marine who served two tours in Iraq, left behind a young daughter, his wife, Lynsay, and a son born six months after his death.

His parents said Wednesday on the five-year anniversary that Fox's family continues to honor the officer through charity.

"We would also like to thank the countless organizations, companies, and individuals who have come together to honor Brad in a variety of ways and who have raised money to support various causes that were important to Brad and to all of us," Tom and Kathy Fox said in a statement from the Officer Brad Fox 5K Foundation. "We remain committed to continuing this important work in his name and look forward to sharing both Brad’s story and the generous spirit he inspires in all of us for many years to come. We also pray for the continued safety of all men and women putting their lives on the line daily in defense of our Country and our communities."

An annual charitable golf outing honoring Fox will be held Oct. 2 at Plymouth Country Club, 888 Plymouth Road, Plymouth Meeting. Details can be found here.