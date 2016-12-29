Plymouth Township police and federal agents seeking the public's help in finding two men who assaulted and robbed an armored car guard at a mall in suburban Philadelphia earlier this month released surveillance video in hopes of tracking down the robbers.

The FBI and the Plymouth Township Police Department jointly released video Wednesday that shows the suspects just prior to the Dec. 19 robbery at the Plymouth Meeting Mall.

The men attacked a Loomis guard delivering cash to the Montgomery County mall in a service corridor around 8 a.m. before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of the money. The suspects left the mall in a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe -- with a model date between 1992 and 2000 -- driving off along Plymouth Road toward Butler Pike.

The injured guard was taken to an area hospital for treatment but has since been released.

In the grainy surveillance video, it's difficult to see the suspects' faces but you can see that an average-built man wore all dark clothing while a heavier suspect wore a light-gray hoodie and cropped sweatpants.

Authorities announced a reward in the case and asked anyone with information to contact the FBI at 215-418-400 or Plymouth Township police at 610-279-1901.