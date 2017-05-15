Two people died after a small plane that departed from Philadelphia International Airport crashed while attempting to land at Teterboro Airport on Monday afternoon, according to the FAA.

The Learjet 35 crashed while approaching Runway 1 at Teterboro Airport at 3:30 p.m. The aircraft went down near Kero Road, about 1/4 mile from the airport in a residential area in Carlstadt, New Jersey.



Officials say two crew members on the plane died from their injuries. There were no passengers on board.

The crash set properties, cars and power lines ablaze, the Carlstadt Police Department said. Thick, black smoke was seen rising high above the crash site, and was visible as far away as New York City. Emergency responders reached the scene a short time later and were working to extinguish the blaze.

The plane crashed near a Department of Public works building, according to Joe Orlando, a spokesman for the town of Carlstadt. He also said no one in that building was harmed inside however.

“Parts of the plane are laying in the garage, I can see the engines, part of the fuselage. There’s just melted cars all over the place in our yard,” he said.

Orlando also said explosions were going off, cars were burning and pieces of the plane were scattered in a township facility.



“Right now they’re trying to put the fires out on the building just next to us... we just keep having little explosions, it’s a crazy situation here,” Orlando said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The plane's tail number is N452DA. It is registered to A&C Big Sky Aviation in Billings, Montana. It wasn't immediately clear who was operating the plane at the time of the crash.



Steve Case, an entrepreneur and co-founder of AOL, wrote in an Instagram post that the plane appeared to have missed a turn and crashed a few hundred yards from the airport. He was aboard another plane at the airport at the time.

