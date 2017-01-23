A pizza deliveryman is recovering after he shot at two armed teens who tried to rob him, police say.

The 36-year-old man was on 54th and Yocum streets in Philadelphia at 7:05 p.m. Monday when he was approached by two teens, police said. At least one of the teens opened fire. Police say the deliveryman, who was also armed, fired back. The deliveryman was shot once in the left arm and once in the left side. The teens fled the scene. Investigators have not yet revealed whether the suspects were struck in the shooting.

The deliveryman drove himself to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and is currently in stable condition. No arrests have been made.