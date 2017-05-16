Pilot Survives After Small Plane Crashes in Eagleswood, NJ

A pilot survived after a small plane crashed in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The plane crashed onto the lawn of a home on the 100 block of Laurel Hill Lane in Eagleswood Township Tuesday night. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not hurt in the crash, according to police.

The incident occurred a day after a small plane that was attempting to land at Teterboro Airport crashed into a residential area in Carlstadt, New Jersey, killing two crew members.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.