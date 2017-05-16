Pilot Survives After Small Plane Crashes in Eagleswood, NJ | NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Pennsylvania Primary Results
logo_philly_2x

Pilot Survives After Small Plane Crashes in Eagleswood, NJ

The plane crashed onto the lawn of a home on the 100 block of Laurel Hill Lane in Eagleswood Township Tuesday night.

By David Chang

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A pilot survived after a small plane crashed in Ocean County, New Jersey. 

    The plane crashed onto the lawn of a home on the 100 block of Laurel Hill Lane in Eagleswood Township Tuesday night. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not hurt in the crash, according to police.

    The incident occurred a day after a small plane that was attempting to land at Teterboro Airport crashed into a residential area in Carlstadt, New Jersey, killing two crew members.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices