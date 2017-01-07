Saturday’s slippery conditions caused problems for drivers across the area, even the ones who weren’t inside their vehicle.

Video captured a parked pickup truck sliding out of a driveway in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania. Neal Roberts told NBC10 his wife had just arrived home around 1:30 p.m. and parked her pickup truck in their driveway. Conditions were so slippery however that her truck began to slide even though it was in park and the emergency brake was on.

Surveillance video rolled as the truck hit the family’s mailbox before coming to a rest. Fortunately no one was hurt and the vehicle wasn’t damaged. Roberts, who had just arrived at the airport from Las Vegas when his wife called and told him what happened, said the situation could have been far worse.

“Luckily there were no cars coming up,” he said. “That would’ve been ugly.”

Saturday’s snow led to accidents throughout the region. No serious injuries were reported however.