A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pottstown Friday night. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators have found the pickup truck that struck and killed a 24-year-old Montgomery County man who was on his way to work Friday night in Pottstown, officials said.

Donald Purnell, 24, of Pottstown, was struck by a 1994 Ford XLT pickup truck shortly before 8 p.m. Friday on Route 100. Purnell was on his way to start an 8 p.m. shift at the nearby Wendy's when the pickup driver struck him and pushed him into the path of a second driver who stopped. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene of the crash, according to investigators. Purnell died from his injuries.

On Tuesday officials announced they found the pickup truck that struck Purnell thanks to a tip from the public. The vehicle has damage to its hood, radiator, grill and bumper and is currently undergoing a complete forensic examination, officials said.

No charges have been filed against the pickup truck driver at this time and investigators have not yet revealed the driver's identity.