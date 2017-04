Philadelphia will be having its 86th Easter Promenade. The celebration that has been around since the 1930s is filled with live music, costume contests, Philadelphia's own Mayor Jim Kenney, and the Easter Bunny (of course).



The Promenade has had quite a journey. It has moved from Rittenhouse to the old Market Street mall to its current destination: South Street. The parade has made and will continue to create lots of memories; let's take a peak into it's past ahead of the 2017 event.