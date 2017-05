Music and comedy are making their way back to Bethlehem this summer. SteelStacks is a 10-acre campus that was once the home plant of Bethlehem Steel, but is now dedicated to arts, culture, and community celebrations. The site is now the host over more than 1,000 concerts and 8 different festivals every year. Check out some of the hottest tickets for the 2017 SteelStacks summer lineup.