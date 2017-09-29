NBC10's Matt DeLucia follows the search for a killer in Pheonixville. Police say Keyon Carpenter gunned down Joshua Mitchell after an argument at The Children's Plaza.

The manhunt is on for a gunman who chased down and killed a man in the downtown of a quiet Chester County town while apparently using a stolen gun.

Keyon La-Shawn Carpenter fired a shot at Joshua Mitchell and witnesses after getting into an argument with Mitchell in the area of The Children’s Plaza (Bank and Bridge streets) in Phoenixville around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Phoenixville police said.

Mitchell tried to flee but Carpenter chased him down and fired a fatal shot into Carpenter’s upper body, witnesses told police.

Mitchell, 20, died a short time later at the hospital.

Carpenter, 21, fled on foot. Investigators found a stolen gun along his getaway route. Someone tried to “obliterate” the gun’s serial number, police said.

Carpenter is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who spots him should call 911.