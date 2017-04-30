With NFL Draft Over, When Will Philly Streets Reopen?

After a record breaking NFL Draft, crews are beginning to break down the massive stage on the Art Museum steps. NBC10's Aundrea Cline Thomas has more details from the breakdown and when we can expect roads to open up.

The NFL Draft might have come and gone, but significant road closures are here to stay for a little while longer.

On Monday, the following streets will reopen at 5 a.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to the Art Museum

Martin Luther King Drive near 24th Street.

Eastbound Spring Garden Street



Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue



Inner lanes (inbound and outbound) of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to 20th Street will reopen Wednesday, May 3.

The following streets will remained closed until 11:59 p.m. May 7:

Spring Garden Street westbound at Pennsylvania Avenue.

The westbound center roadway of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will maintain two lanes from 20th Street to Eakins Oval. The left lane of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from East Eakins Oval to Spring Garden St. and continue to southbound Kelly Drive, where it will open up to three travel lanes.

The right two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum steps will be closed for the building of the theatre.