A Philadelphia artist is reminding his community to be better neighbors in the new year through a collection of entertaining signs.

Kid Hazo, a city-based street artist who specializes in parody works, created the signs for the Queen Village neighborhood association. They encourage residents to care for the neighborhood by cleaning up trash and keeping noise levels down.

A anti-litter sign reads: "Don't act like garbage, throw out your trash."

The noise sign features a woman shushing along with the words "Quiet Zone: Because nobody wants to hear all that noise, yo."

A community grant program helped bring the signs to fruition in the area of 5th and Bainbridge streets. Additional works are expected to go up in 2017.