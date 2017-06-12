Heat Causes Philly Schools to Close Early

Heat is causing Philadelphia schools to close early.

"Due to the high temperatures forecasted, all School District of Philadelphia schools will dismiss early at (noon) tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13," the district said. "All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development classes scheduled for Tuesday are canceled as well."

Temps pushed into the mid-90s Monday and were expected to get near record levels again on Tuesday.

The last day of school is set for the following Tuesday, June 20. Temps aren't expected to break 90 again before then.



The district says it will post any updates about the heat to its website. You can also call 215-400-4636.



