Nobody is blowing a fuse, exactly, but there is a current of dissatisfaction about Philadelphia City Council's April 6 decision to issue a moratorium on issuing electric vehicle parking permits.

Now, city residents who see Bill 170093-A as a reversal of Philly's eco-friendly regulations have started a petition urging Mayor Jim Kenney to veto the measure. Three-hundred of a desired 500 people have signed the petition to date.

When he was a council member, Kenney sponsored the legislation that originally amended the city code to enable those with electric vehicles to reserve a spot outside their homes to charge their cars. Critics say that it privatizes on-street parking; electric vehicle owners say sustainability and environment-friendly solutions are a more pressing concern for the city.

City Council is looking for Mayor Kennedy to support the moratorium that the City Council voted for 11-6, and while he has not yet signed the bill, he's indicated that he will do so.

"That's the will of Council," Kenney said. "It’s a moratorium, it’s not an end. We can give it a shot to ease it for a while until we figure out a better solution.”

A copy of the petition can be found here.