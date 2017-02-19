Philadelphia protesters will take Monday’s holiday as another opportunity to speak out against the Trump administration.

Instead of celebrating President’s Day, a number of guest speakers and advocates will join protesters for a “Not My President's Day Rally and March” Monday afternoon in the Thomas Paine Plaza.

Beginning at noon, guest speakers will address protesters regarding their growing concerns around the new policies under President Trump.

Speakers include Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym, who will advocate for the city’s position as a sanctuary city, and University of Pennsylvania Professor Nicholas Pevzner who will address issues around climate change. Joseph Assali, a Temple University student whose family was denied entry to the country following the President’s travel ban, will speak about immigration concerns.

Other guests will speak about LGBTQ rights, healthcare, and racial justice.

Protesters will then begin their march at the Thomas Paine Plaza and continue up to 6th & Market streets in the Independence Mall area. Protesters will then return to the plaza.

The march has also arranged for local organizations to be in attendance so people can learn who to contact about important issues in Philadelphia.

All the information about the rally can be found on its Facebook page.