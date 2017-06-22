A Philadelphia man has been arrested after posing as “dirty old Santa” to try and lure a teenager for sex.

William McKinlay is faces multiple felony charges after he attempted to lure what he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex- who turned out to be an undercover police officer.

Officer Tim Kearney of the Ridley Township Police Department spearheaded the operation, posing as a 14-year-old girl named “Stephanie” in response to an ad posted online.

Police say that McKinlay, who lives in Philadelphia, started having sexual conversations with the undercover officer, sending graphic texts, pictures and referring to himself as “dirty old Santa.”

McKinlay set up a time to meet “Stephanie” at an ice cream store in Ridley Township Wednesday. McKinlay said he wanted to teach her about sex and instructed her exactly what to wear for the meeting. Instead, McKinlay was greeted by members of the Ridley Township Police Department and taken into custody without any incident.

As part of the investigation, it was found that McKinlay was a seasonal employee at the Macy’s in Philadelphia, but his exact position has not been confirmed.

McKinlay faces charges of criminal use of a communications facility and attempted statutory sexual assault and solicitation, and remained in custody after failing to post bond. His preliminary hearing has been set for July 10th.