When a 2-year-old Cane Coroso was found abandoned and hog-tied outside the Pennsylvania SPCA’s headquarters in North Philadelphia, Philadelphia Phillies’ catcher Cameron Rupp was the first person the PSPCA called.

The PSPCA knew of Rupp's love for dogs after having worked with him on several events. Rupp formed a service event with the PSPCA in July called Ruppapalooza and raised over $30,000.

Rupp came to the shelter and visited the stray Cane Coroso many times before deciding to officially adopt her on Oct. 10.

Rupp named the rescued dog Lola, and she now lives happily in her forever home with her canine brother and new best friend, Chief.

Rupp is the Phillies’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente award for his work with the PSPCA. That award recognizes a player for extraordinary contributions on and off the field, particularly for community service.