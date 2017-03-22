Fans Dress Up as Famous Duos for 'Ellen Show' Segment in Center City | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Fans Dress Up as Famous Duos for 'Ellen Show' Segment in Center City

Ellen dropped several hints about the event on social media, telling fans to dress up as a famous duo.

By Brian X. McCrone and David Chang

    The 'Ellen Show' shut down Walnut Street on Wednesday to film a segment. NBC10’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke with local fans who were excited for a chance to get on Thursday’s show.

    Fans flooded the streets of Center City Wednesday for part of a segment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

    Walnut Street closed at 1 p.m. from Broad to 17th streets and the closure will last until 8 p.m. for the segment. DeGeneres was not in the city but is currently engaging fans by satellite and social media. Since announcing that she would shut down several blocks of Walnut Street, the comedian and TV show host has dropped several hints on Twitter about the event, telling fans to dress up as a famous duo.

    A large crowd gathered in Walnut Street hoping to appear on the show. Philadelphia Eagles long snapper and 'America's Got Talent' contestant Jon Dorenbos also showed up for the event.

    Early Wednesday evening, Ellen tweeted to her fans to go to the Capital One Café on 135 S. 17th Street for the event.

    The entire segment will be revealed Thursday during the next episode of the show.

    Published at 1:07 PM EDT on Mar 22, 2017 | Updated 38 minutes ago
