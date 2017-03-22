The 'Ellen Show' shut down Walnut Street on Wednesday to film a segment. NBC10’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke with local fans who were excited for a chance to get on Thursday’s show.

Fans flooded the streets of Center City Wednesday for part of a segment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Walnut Street closed at 1 p.m. from Broad to 17th streets and the closure will last until 8 p.m. for the segment. DeGeneres was not in the city but is currently engaging fans by satellite and social media. Since announcing that she would shut down several blocks of Walnut Street, the comedian and TV show host has dropped several hints on Twitter about the event, telling fans to dress up as a famous duo.

NBC10's Pamela Osborne reports from Center City on how you could get involved with the "Ellen Show" and how it could affect your commute.

A large crowd gathered in Walnut Street hoping to appear on the show. Philadelphia Eagles long snapper and 'America's Got Talent' contestant Jon Dorenbos also showed up for the event.

Early Wednesday evening, Ellen tweeted to her fans to go to the Capital One Café on 135 S. 17th Street for the event.

The entire segment will be revealed Thursday during the next episode of the show.

