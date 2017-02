Coldilocks the polar bear looks up from a nap at the Philadelphia Zoo in Philadelphia, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

Visitors will have to take a day off from the zoo Wednesday as a cleanup effort gets underway.

The Philadelphia Zoo will be closed to the public on March 1st for a campus-wide clean up effort. The project will focus on preparing the gardens as the busy spring and summer seasons approach.

Visitors won’t be barred for long- the zoo will resume their normal business hours (9:30 A.M.- 4:00 P.M.) on Thursday, March 2nd.