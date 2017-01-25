Study: Philly One of the Worst Cities to Raise a Family

A new study has found Philadelphia to be one of the least family-friendly cities in the country.

Apartment List, a housing website, released their “2017 Best Cities for Families” list based off of studies done by the FBI, U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Education. The index was calculated based on four factors—safety, housing affordability, education quality and child friendliness.

Philly ranked low in all categories, coming in at number 464 out of 510 and scoring an overall grade of ‘D’.

“Families look for different traits in the communities in which they choose to settle,” writes Apartment List. “Since they tend to have lower rates of mobility, the impact of their choices may be more enduring.”

Philadelphia earned a safety score of 34.7, affordability score of 26.2, education score of 4.5 and a child friendliness score of 31.2, totaling a 24.25 score over all.

As for surrounding cities, only four others made it on to the list-- Bethlehem, Pa. at #272, Trenton, NJ at #335, Wilmington, Del. At #413 and Allentown, Pa. at #422. All fell into the B- to C range.

If this ranking has you considering a move, Flower Mound, Texas came in at #1 with a score of 97.3. The Midwest suburbs dominated the top 10, including places like Franklin, TN and Carmel, IN.

To see the full rankings, visit the Apartment List website.