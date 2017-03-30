The Philadelphia Water Department wants customers to know these notices don't come from them.

The Philadelphia Water Department warned residents to not be fooled by yellow "Water Update" postcards recently popping up in Philadelphia homeowners' mailboxes.

The PWD said some customers have reported receiving the cards that state "unfortunately, we’ve been unable to contact you."

The card, which doesn't mention anything about Philly's water department, then tells residents to contact the company within the next 72 hours and gives hours that operators are available.

"This is not a water utility or government agency," small print on bottom of the address side of the notices states.

The Philadelphia Water Department wants to make sure customers know these notices don't come from them.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Water Department

"These postcards are not being issued by PWD," the water department said in a news release. "These postcards are a product solicitation for a company based in Delaware. Residents should call our hotline at 215-685-6300 if they have questions."

The PWD said that any correspondence from them will include PWD logo or letterhead.

As for the yellow cards, they come from New Castle, Delaware-based Atlantic Water Products (AWP), a company that has been "providing clean water and air since 1987," according to the company’s website. The company offers home water treatment and purification services.

The company advertises itself as a Better Business Bureau accredited business. The BBB gives AWP a B+ grade.

NBC10 called the number listed on the notices and heard "please hold for a live operator" before music began to play. NBC10 reached out to AWP for comment but didn't get an immediate response.