Family Members Search for Missing Philly Teen

Family members are searching for a Philadelphia teen who they say has been missing since Tuesday.

Ernesto Esquilin, 15, was last seen at the Kensington High School for the Creative and Performing Arts on 1901 N. Front Street Tuesday, according to his mother.

“I went to pick him up after school and he was nowhere to be found,” she said.

Esquilin’s mother told NBC10 her son suffers from depression and had gone missing once before on March 8 but was found the next day.

If you have any information on Esquilin’s whereabouts, please call 215-686-3153.