A Philadelphia taxi cab driver is in critical condition after being shot 13 times overnight and police are still searching for the shooter.

According to Philadelphia Taxi Cab, the 56-year-old cab driver was dispatched to pick up a man at 42nd and Brooklyn Street Saturday night. Dispatch says the driver then called to cancel the job.

About 10 to 15 minutes later, the cab company received a phone call about the driver being shot, only blocks from the original pickup location in the 800 block of Brooklyn Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found the cab running with the door open and the victim laying on the ground.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where doctors say he is still in critical condition. According to Philadelphia Taxi Cab, the driver has been with them for about 15 years and has always worked the overnight shift.

Police are still searching for the gunman and are hoping surveillance video from a nearby camera in the area will help uncover some additional information.