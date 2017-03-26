A store owner shot a man as well as a bystander during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia, Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The incident occurred at a store on the 2800 block of N. 5th Street at 4:19 p.m. The owner of the store took out a gun and shot a 40-year-old man twice in the chest. A 52-year-old woman who investigators say was an innocent bystander was also shot twice in the left hand.

The 40-year-old man was placed in critical condition while the woman is in stable condition.

Based on the investigation so far, police believe the 40-year-old man who was shot by the owner was trying to rob the store. Police continue to investigate however and the store owner was taken into custody for questioning. His weapon was also recovered.

