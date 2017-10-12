Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. Sessions spoke on the topic of free speech on college campuses and took several questions following his remarks.

The Department of Justice is once again threatening to cut off funding for Philadelphia if the city maintains its sanctuary status.

In a letter issued Thursday, the DOJ warned the city it has "laws, policies or practices" that violate a federal statute requiring local governments to comply with federal immigration officials in deporting suspected undocumented immigrants in local jails.

Philadelphia has until Oct. 27 to prove the city is in compliance.

A similar letter was sent to seven municipalities, including Chicago, New York and New Orleans.

Offending cities and states stand to lose money from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (or JAG grant), which provided Philadelphia with $1.6 million in 2016 to spend on police overtime, training, equipment, courtroom technology and other aspects of the criminal justice system.

In August, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and City Solicitor Sozi Pedro Tulante announced a lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over withholding grant funds by imposing new and “unprecedented” requirements to show compliance.

“As you know, the city welcomed immigrants long before I was ever mayor,” Kenney said at the time. “Immigrants are key to the success of Philadelphia.”

On Wednesday, an undocumented immigrant who had been hiding in a Philadelphia church basement went home for the first time in 11 months. Fearing deportation and separation from his family, Javier Flores Garcia went into hiding shortly after the election of President Donald Trump.

He was released on the same that Trump visited Pennsylvania to tout his tax plan.

In April, a presidential executive order that would have cut off funds to sanctuary cities was stymied by a judge's order. Chicago won a ruling over the department last month over an earlier threat to withhold public safety funding.

NBC10 will livestream a press conference with Mayor Jim Kenney at 4:30 p.m. Please check back for updates.



