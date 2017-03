A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed several times inside a house in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The victim was stabbed once in the head and several times throughout the body inside a home on the 100 block of N. Paxon Street at 3:23 p.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

Police say the weapon was recovered and an arrest has been made. They have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity.