Philadelphia Police are searching for three people accused of stealing phone accessories from a store along South Street on Feb. 24.

At around 8:20 p.m., two women and one man entered the So Good Fashion store at 307 South Street. Once inside, the unidentified suspects approached a wall with phone accessories and pocketed several items, as shown in surveillance video released by police.

Security cameras also show the female accomplice in the red jacket placing a phone case in her pocket. She is also seen putting items in her pants with the help of the second female suspect-- who is wearing a black sweater in the video.

The video also displays the male suspect concealing an item inside of his jacket before all three suspects leave the store without paying.

If you have any information about the crime or suspects, please call the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.