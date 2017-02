Police say a gunman fired shots at officers in the Olney section of Philadelphia Monday night.

Officers were on 5th and Champlost streets around 10 p.m. when a suspect fired shots, according to officials. None of the officers were injured during the shooting. A SWAT team is currently searching for the suspect in a nearby park.

Investigators have not yet revealed what led to the shooting.

This story is developing. Stay with NBC10.com for updates.