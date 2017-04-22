Two men have been charged in a shooting that left one man in critical condition and nearly injured another man who was sleeping in bed.

On Thursday around 11 p.m., two gunmen shot a 29-year-old man on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street. The victim was taken to the hospital by another man and placed in critical condition.

Responding police officers found one bullet lodged into a man’s bedpost inside of a nearby home and several vehicles struck by gunfire on North 15th and Conlyn streets. The officers then spotted a black Kia Sedona minivan and a white Lexus sedan traveling the wrong way on Conlyn Street at a high speed.

The officers approached the two vehicles after they pulled over. The vehicles then sped away again as the officers pursued. Police say the Kia Sedona then crashed into the front porch of a home on the 2100 block of W. Nedro Street. A man got out of the car and tried to flee on foot but was captured by the officers. Another man inside the Kia was also taken into custody.

Police also spotted the Lexus traveling northbound on Ogontz Avenue and stopped the vehicle without incident. They took both the driver and passenger inside into custody. Investigators say they found two black handguns inside the Lexus which they recognized as a vehicle that had left the scene of the shooting.

On Saturday police released the identities of two of the men they took into custody. Gerald Wright and Jametris Price are both charged with attempted murder and other related offenses.