In an effort to help those still suffering from Hurricane Maria, members of the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office are heading in Puerto Rico. NBC10's Matt DeLucia is there with them before they head to the airport.

Four members of Philadelphia’s Sheriff’s Department left Sunday morning to embark on a week-long aid mission in Puerto Rico.

They will work with the Red Cross to make sure residents get the supplies they desperately need.

All of the participating officers have family stranded on the island, which continues to struggle in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

More than three weeks after the hurricane hit, only around 14.6 percent of Puerto Rico had electric service restored, according to the government. Generators were being used to power businesses and other structures.

At least 44 deaths in Puerto Rico have been directly and indirectly blamed on the hurricane, which made landfall on Sept. 20.

As of Saturday 64 percent of water service had been restored to the island, which has a population of around 3.5 million, according to officials. The devastation has been called a humanitarian disaster.



