Philadelphia schools are working towards providing meals for students during emergency school closings.

According to Philadelphia's City Council, based on income, eighty percent of students in public as well as charter schools qualify for free school lunches.

Many families in Philadelphia depend on these school meals for their children to have what they need and cannot provide two meals for their children a day otherwise.

The Philadelphia School District took note of efforts in Washington, D.C. when the Capitol opened 10 schools to feed children breakfast and lunch during a snow day. The district acknowledged it would be difficult for the city, with its infrastructure, to do what D.C. has done however. Despite this, the council is still putting the needs of the city's children first, and they are further examining the possibility of opening school breakfasts and lunches during school closings.

For this to take place the Philadelphia City Council is considering a bill to create a pilot program where lunch would still be served around the city for those students who need those school meals.

According to the Oakland-based organization Kaiser Permanente, food consumed at school can contribute as much as fifty percent of children's daily caloric intake on school days.